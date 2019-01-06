UNK Falls On The Road To Central Missouri

Kearney, Neb. – Senior center Jakob Lowrance had a double double and graduate transfer Jafar Kinsey scored a game-high 21 points to help Central Missouri rally past Nebraska-Kearney in overtime, 62-58, Saturday evening in Warrensburg.

Finally getting healthy, the Mules (9-4, 2-2) have won five in a row and beat the Lopers (5-8, 0-4) in overtime for a second consecutive year. UNK’s last five losses this year have come by a total of only 17 points.

In a game where both teams shot under 37% from the field, UNK got down 12-5 six minutes in but hung around and trailed by just one at the break. A three from Iowa senior forward Kyle Juhl put the Lopers up 47-42 with 8:05 to play. However, UCM closed regulation on a 10-5 run to force another five minutes.

UNK never trailed in the final eight minutes of regulation with Aurora freshman Henry Penner grabbing an offensive rebound and getting fouled with 16 seconds left. He made one of two free throws to put Kearney up 52-50 but Kinsey converted a layup soon after. The shot actually never went through the hoop as the Lopers were called for goaltending. A long three attempt by Texas junior guard Chase Winchester didn’t fall as time expired.

The Lopers finished the night 9 of 17 from the line with four of the misses coming in the final eight minutes of regulation. Two of the misses came on the front end of a one-and-one opportunity.

Lowrance (6-8, 255 lbs.) scored the first two buckets in overtime to put UCM ahead for good. A dunk from Minnesota sophomore post Weston Baker Magrath made the score 60-58 at the seven second mark but the Mules got the ball in and then converted both free throws. Overall they went 16 of 24 at the line.

Kinsey (6-3, 200 lbs.), who previously was at Division I North Dakota, reached his point total by going 7 of 15 (3 of 7 threes) from the field and sinking four free throws. He also had seven rebounds and two assists while going all 40 minutes. Next, Lowrance had 16 points and 13 rebounds in his sixth appearance of the year.

Kearney freshman Kanon Koster had his fourth double double (16 points & 11 rebounds) of the year to lead the Lopers. He also had a game-high four blocks and logged 39 minutes. Finally, Juhl never came off the court and ended up with 11 points, nine rebounds, a block and three of UNK’s five made triples.

UNK hosts Central Oklahoma and Northeastern State next weekend.

Kearney, Neb. – Four starters scored in double figures to help 15th-ranked Central Missouri pull away from Nebraska-Kearney, 64-47, Saturday afternoon in Warrensburg.

With the effort, the defending national champions bounce back from a Thursday night loss to No. 5 Fort Hays State. The Jennies are now 9-3 (2-2) including a 3-1 home record.

UNK (8-5, 1-3) hung around most of the day thanks to a combined 28 points from sophomore starting guard Kelsey Sanger (Crofton) and freshman reserve post Brooke Carlson (Elkhorn). However, after trimming a 40-27 deficit to four by the end of the third quarter, UNK went cold and was just 4 of 15 (0 of 3 threes) from the field in the fourth. UCM made 8 of its 13 shots to win this 10 minute span by a 19-8 margin.

The Jennies bombed away all day, sinking 10 of 27 three pointers, and also had a plus nine rebounding margin, 40-31. The balanced attack featured 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Morgan Fleming and 11 points, nine assists and five boards from Paige Redmond. Finally, six different Jennies made at least one triple.

Making 3 of 11 threes and going 2 of 7 at the line, UNK was once again led by Carlson as she had 16 points on 7 of 13 shooting. She also had three rebounds and two blocks over 27 minutes. Next, Sanger had 12 thanks to 6 of 9 shooting with freshman guard Klaire Kirsch (Rapid City, S.D.) grabbing a team-best nine rebounds, having three assists and a bucket.

The Lopers host No. 27 Central Oklahoma (11-3, 2-2) next Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The Bronchos were stunned at home by NW Missouri State today, 51-47.