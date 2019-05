KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney has parted ways with it’s long time head coach Holly Carnes after 19 years.

UNK Athletic Director Marc Bauer said in a press release that an immediate search would begin to find a replacement for Carnes, who had 368 wins during her tenure. The Loper Softball team went 20-24 last season.

Assistant Coach, Steve Stutzman, will assume the role of Interim Head Coach until a national search and hiring process has been completed.