UNK Has Big Weekend At Midwest Duals

Kearney, Neb. – The 12th-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team ran its win streak to eight in a row after beating 19th-ranked Maryville (Mo.), 28-9, 17th-ranked Western Colorado State, 26-16, and Colorado Mesa, 32-8, Saturday at the Midwest Duals in Cushing Coliseum. UNK went 7-0 this weekend to improve to 15-1 on the year. A scheduled dual today with Northern State (S.D.) didn’t happen.

Against the MU Saints, led by former UNO head coach Mike Denney, UNK won four matches by decision and got another fall from sophomore heavyweight Jarrod Hinrichs (Geneva) to win.

Already up 7-0, Kansas sophomore Tevin Briscoe was in the process of upsetting 10th-ranked Will Roark, 7-6, at 141 pounds. The match ended after Roark hurt his shoulder at 5:04. That put the Lopers ahead 12-0.

A showdown was up next between top-ranked Keith Surber (Sparta, Ill.) and second-ranked James Krischke. Surber fought off a pin attempt by Krischke early on and then got two takedowns to win, 4-3. Later, Kearney sophomore Trey Schlender won 2-0 at 197 pounds and Hinrichs, the current MIAA Wrestler of the Week, stuck 12th-ranked Ethan Sherertz at 5:44. That is his team-best ninth fall of the year and his third win over a nationally-ranked foe in the last two weeks.

Another tough dual followed against the Western Colorado State Mountaineers. UNK won four straight between 133-157 pounds, highlighted by majors from Briscoe and Surber and a fall by Iowa redshirt freshman Matt Malcom at 157 pounds. That made the team score 17-6.

In the upper weights, Alaskan junior Isaac Deaton won 11-8 at 184 pounds and Hinrichs recorded a fall in 3:28. Finally, 12th-ranked Zach Stodden (Broomfield, Colo.) was edged by sixth-ranked Brandon Supernaw in overtime, 7-5.

Things were much easier against the Colorado Mesa Mavericks in the afternoon. Surber, senior Bryce Shoemaker (133 lbs.) and redshirt freshman Josh Portillo (125 lbs.) each had a tech fall with Pennsylvania true freshman Bryce Wills having a 12-3 major at 165 lbs. Finally, Hinrichs moved to a team-best 27-6 with a fall in just 1:33. UNK duals Fort Hays State next Friday in Kansas.