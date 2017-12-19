UNK & Hastings College Meet Tonight

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team begins the Holiday Break with a home game Tuesday night against Hastings College. The game tips at 7 p.m. and then UNK (5-7) won’t play again until traveling to Southwest Baptist on Thursday, January 4. Check the men’s basketball schedule page for media links. This will be the 193rd all-time meeting between the Lopers and Broncos (9-6). Hastings is coming off a weekend trip to Florida in which it went 1-1. Per NAIA rules, this will be an exhibition game for the Broncos.

Last November in the Health & Sports Center, Hastings rallied from an 11-point first half deficit to beat UNK, 85-83. The Lopers were out rebounded 44-31 and gave up the final bucket with five seconds left. A last second three from forward Trey Lansman (Harlan, Ia.) didn’t fall. Currently, UNK is 3-1 at home and 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or less. The Broncos are 5-2 in true road games and sport a 6-2 mark in games decided by 10 points or less. In the MIAA, the Lopers lead the league in free throw percentage (79.0) and rank second in scoring offense (79.8). UNK has scored at least 68 points in all 12 games and gone over 80 four times. Individually, Lansman (20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game) is close to averaging a double double on the season. He has four straight double doubles and six overall.