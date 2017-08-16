UNK Hires New Equipment Manager

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Department announced today that Tanner Drews has been hired as the Lopers’ new equipment manager. The Brownlee native takes over for Phil Noah, who left UNK in May. In this position, Drews will be charged with outfitting the Lopers 17 varsity sports programs. Graduating this year with a B.S. degree in Communication for the University of Oklahoma, Drews spent five years in the Sooner equipment room as a student manager. During that time, he worked with the OU football and track teams. “Tanner is a great fit and addition to the UNK Athletics Department. He has an amazing work ethic and the knowledge to come in and be great at his position,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director Josh Jorgensen. “Taking care of all of the equipment for our 17 sports can be a daunting task, but we are fortunate to get a person of Tanner’s caliber to take over a very important area in our department.”

In the summer of 2016, Drews was a training camp intern with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers in Latrobe, Pa. At that time, he met former Loper star offensive linemen Cole Manhart. A graduate of Sandhills High School, Drews also has served as a ranch hand and worked for Cedar Line Fencing of Norman, Okla.