UNK Holds Blue Gold Golf Event

Kearney, Neb. – Below is the list of winners for the 2018 Blue Gold Golf Scramble, held Monday, June 4, at Kearney Country Club and Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. This was the 30th edition of a tournament that benefits UNK student-athlete scholarships. Around 150 golfers participated at Kearney Country Club and Meadowlark Hills Golf Course. Action was delayed one half hour at Meadowlark due to morning rain and then golfers attended the “19th Hole” at Kearney’s Holiday Inn to conclude the day’s festivities.

Kearney Country Club

Championship Flight

1st Place – 53 (Cochran/Deval/Harm/Bollwitt/Maline/Mishou)

2nd Place – 54 (Mannlein/Barney/George/Klinginsmith/Rodehorst/Bernt)

1st Flight

1st Place – 64 ( Nitsch/Murphy/Kratzer/Malicky/Svec/Olsen) … won a scorecard playoff with a 3 on hole No. 16

2nd Place – 64 (Joned/Edwards/Feather/Renter/Dunlap/Wisdom)

Meadowlark Hills G.C.

1st Flight

1st Place – 49 (Harvey/Farber/Roseberry/Haarberg/Weaver/McGuire)

2nd Place – 51 (Aden/Hatfield/Hogan/Whittaker/Brown/Main)

2nd Flight

1st Place – 58 (S. Russell/T. Russell/R. Russell/J. Flamme/E. Flamme/A. Broadfoot)

2nd Place – 59 (Steffensmeier/Lammers/King/Petersen/Sommers/Hughbanks)