UNK Hosts Midwest Duals

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney reserve wrestling team went a combined 13-2 to get past three opponents on the first day of the seventh annual Midwest Duals Friday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The Lopers (7-4) had to forfeit at 125, 133 and 149 pounds in each dual. UNK still got past Division III Schreiner University, 41-18, junior college powerhouse Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 26-24, and NAIA-member Dakota Wesleyan, 36-12. To start the day, Kearney had five falls and a tech fall to get past the first-year SU Mountaineers from Central Texas. Alliance junior Walker Johnson had a 35 second fall at 157 pounds with South Carolina sophomore Talon Seitz moving up a class to 174 pounds and pinning his foe in only 23 ticks. Finally, Fremont senior Michael Lambert got his SU Mountaineer at the 1:15 mark. The NEO Norse, coached by former Loper Joe Renfro, is ranked second in junior college ranks. Winning its third national title last season, NEO had five ranked individuals in its lineup today. Johnson rolled past sixth-ranked Zach Potter, 14-6, with Seitz having another fall as did Kansas true freshman Terrell Garraway at 165 pounds. Lambert and Florida senior Corey Van Dorn then secured the dual by winning at 184 and 197 pounds, respectively. The dual against the DWU Tigers might’ve been the quickest in UNK history. There was just five minutes of action as there were two double forfeits and six other forfeits. DWU got a fall at 157 pounds with Seitz having his third of the day two classes higher. The second-ranked Lopers face No. 6 Lindenwood on Saturday. Due to weather, Truman State couldn’t make the trip to Kearney so that’ll be UNK’s only dual of the day.