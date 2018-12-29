UNK Looks To Flip The Script After Holiday Break

Thus far, The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team has struggled with a 4-6 record. But, they have been competitive in almost every game they have played this season. The Lopers will look to bounce back from a slow start in their first 10 games and they have a winnable game today against Nebraska Christian.

Nebraska Christian enters this game with a record of 5-8 and their latest game took place on December 15th and it was a loss to Presentation College, 98-73. This team though has the ability to put up a lot of points as they score 79 per game. On the flip side, Nebraska Christian allows 82 points per game so defense has been a bit of a struggle for them this season. They do shoot the ball from the field at a high clip, 47% and from three-point range, they are 40%.

UNK will have their hands full an excellent scorer for Nebraska Christian. Senior DJ Hanes puts up big-time numbers as he averages 29 points per game. Not only that, but he’s an efficient scorer as he shoots 52% from the field. This season he has also hit 34 three-pointers and he shoots 47% from deep. Aside from Hanes, there isn’t a lot of production from other members of the Nebraska Christian basketball team.

For UNK, their last contest was on December 18th against Hastings College as the Lopers lost 87-83. This team is continuing to find their way, but the young talent shows the improvement in each contest. The offense is slowly coming around as they are putting up 70 points per game and on defense, they are allowing 75 points per contest. The field goal percentage isn’t exactly where they want it as it rests ar 44%.

Individual scoring has been fairly spread out as freshman Kannon Koster continues to lead the way with 18 points per game. Koster also is dominating the boards from his guard position pulling down six per game. Junior guard Chase Winchester has found his stride as he is scoring nine points per game and also freshman Henry Penner continues to improve as he is at eight points per game.

UNK will look to grab their eighth win of the season with pregame set for 7:15 P.M. and you can hear that game on 93.1 The River.