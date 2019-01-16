UNK Men Look To End Skid On The Road

The University of Nebraska Kearney men’s basketball currently has a record of 5-10 and 0-6 in conference play. The losing streak for the Lopers is at four, but this team is so close to having it put together. Including their most recent loss to Northeastern State, 70-61. They are losing to solid teams by a narrow margin each time out, and poor teams don’t compete with good teams like UNK is. The Lopers will hit the road to try and upset a team in Washburn that received votes to be in the top-25.

Washburn is an explosive team as they are scoring 86 points per game while shooting 47% from the field. The Ichabods also are a solid team on defense allowing just 74 points per contest. Washburn is led by one of the top scorers in the MIAA, senior Javion Blake. Blake is at 20 points per game and the last two seasons he has been All-MIAA Honorable Mention. Also, as a freshman, he was the first Ichabod to win the MIAA freshman of the year. He is an unbelievably crafty combo-guard for Washburn.

David Salach will be the big man in the middle that UNK will have to deal with. Salach is scoring 12 points per night and pulling down six rebounds. Salach doesn’t just work in the paint, he also shoots 46% from three-point range. He’s only hit six on the year but still is a threat from deep.

For UNK, the are at 70 points per game freshman Kanon Koster continues to play at a high level scoring 17 points per game. La,tely though, junior Kyle Juhl is stepping up his game and taking more shots and his average is at eight points per game. Inside, sophomores Austin Luger and Weston Baker-McGrath have had more production as Luger is at five points per game and Baker-McGrath is scoring eight points per contest.

UNK will need all hands on deck to down the Ichabods tonight. The game can be heard on 93.1 The River with pregame at 7:45 P.M.