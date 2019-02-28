UNK Men Look To Sweep Series Against Pittsburg State

The University of Nebraska Kearney Men’s Basketball team fell to the University of Central Oklahoma on Saturday 88-83 and the Lopers will look to bounce back tonight against Pittsburg State. UNK beat Pitt State earlier in the season on the road in comeback fashion 65-63. The Lopers will try and sweep the two games between these squads tonight.

For Pitt State, they are 15-11 on the year and 8-9 in the conference. The Gorillas are coming off a win over Emporia State last week 73-69. They have had an outstanding season on offense by scoring 84 points per game while shooting 47% from the field. The struggle for this group is on the defensive end as they allow teams to score 80 points per game. With that being said, UNK will need to try and keep this game in the 60s to have another opportunity to this one as a shootout could be a problem for the Lopers.

UNK did a great job slowing down the Gorillas top scorer in the first matchup. Senior Grant Lozoya at 23 points per game struggled with just 12 points against the Lopers. UNK will face another great scorer on this Pitt State team as senior Donovan Franklin didn’t play against UNK in the first matchup. Franklin is a dynamic scorer as well pouring in 21 points per game.

For UNK, they are 10-16 this season and 5-12 in the MIAA and there is still an outside chance to get into the Conference Tournament. They would need to win both games this week and have some teams above them in the standings lose as well. Lately, UNK has had some great production from a number of players. Sam Morris had a big game against UCO scoring 23 points. Henry Penner had 19 points in that one as well shooting 8-11 from the field. It is encouraging to see others step up for the Lopers. They will need that down the stretch to find more success.

UNK and Pitt State will battle tonight at 7:30 P.M. on 93.1 The River.