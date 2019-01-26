UNK Men Looking To Grab Second Conference Win

The University of Nebraska Kearney men’s basketball team fell on Thursday the 2nd ranked team in D-II Northwest Missouri State 85-57, making their record 6-12 on the season and 1-8 in the conference. Today UNK will host an opponent that they have a good chance of taking down at home, Missouri Western State University.

The Griffons enter this contest today against the Lopers with their record at 8-11 and a conference record of 2-6. Missouri Western started the season with an 8-7 record, meaning they have lost four games in a row. The most recent loss came to Fort Hays State as the final tally was 84-74.

This group really struggles at stopping teams as they are allowing 79 points per game while scoring just 75. This team’s shooting numbers aren’t ideal either as they are shooting 43% from the field, 33% from deep, and 70% from the charity stripe. This team does struggle to possess the ball as they average 14 turnovers per game.

The Griffons are led by MIAA Honorable Mention standout Lavon Hightower. The senior forward is having a fantastic season at 19 points per game, seven rebounds, and three assists. He shoots the ball well also, hovering at 46% from the field and 38% from three-point range. UNK will have their hands full dealing with one of the top players in the MIAA.

For UNK, the loss on Thursday wasn’t because UNK played poorly, it was the Northwest Missouri State is just that good. Whoever takes down that team will need to play perfectly. UNK has been mixing up lineups as well trying to find a mix of players that play well together. Freshman Kanon Koster has come off the bench the last couple of games and on Thursday he led the team in scoring 14 points. Fellow Freshman Henry Penner had 11 points off the bench as well for UNK, so it is promising for the Lopers to see their younger players stepping up.

Pregame will start a 3:45 P.M. with tipoff at 4:00 P.M. on 93.1 The River.