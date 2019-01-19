UNK Men Searching For First Win In MIAA Play

UNK has had a tough stretch of games as they remain winless in conference play, but that’s how it goes in the MIAA, there are no nights off. UNK’s most recent loss came on Wednesday night at Washburn, who sits fourth in the conference standings, 89-58. UNK will hit the road for Sunday’s game against Emporia State, a team they lost to on December 6th, 60-56.

Emporia State comes into this contest with a record of 7-8 and their most recent game was a loss to Fort Hays State, 82-71. This team relies heavily on scoring a high number of points. Their averages are at 83 points per game scored and allowing 80 points per contest, with averages like that, it looks like it might be a race to 85 and that might be who comes away with the victory.

The Hornets are led by senior guard and Bellvue West grad Malik Hluchaweckyi. The crafty guard is scoring 14 points per game while also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists. Alongside Hluchaweckyi will be senior forward Cooper Glick. Glick is also scoring 14 points per contest and he has nice three-point shooting numbers. Glick has hit 30 longballs whole shooting 43% beyond the arc. UNK will have to figure out how to stop the driving ability of Hluchaweckyi and the shooting stroke of Glick.

For UNK, many questions still need to be answered. A bright spot in that 89-58 loss to Washburn was that juniors Chase Winchester and Kyle Juhl scored 12 points each. Those two will need to keep up their solid play for the Lopers. The key in this game will be getting sophomore posts Austin Luger and Weston Baker-McGrath touches early and often. If the Lopers can establish strong paint play, things will go well for UNK.

The Lopers and the Hornets tip-off on Sunday, January 20th at 3:30 P.M. following the women’s game. You can listen to both games on 93.1 The River with the women’s pregame starting at 1:20 P.M.