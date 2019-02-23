UNK Men Try And Redeem Themselves Against UCO

Following a big-time win over Northeastern State University on Thursday evening, 82-75, the Univerisity of Nebraska Kearney Men’s basketball team looks to continue their revenge tour today. UNK will battle the University of Central Oklahoma, a team that the Lopers fell to on January 10th, 77-70.

For UCO, the Bronchos are 10-15 and 3-13 in the conference, and they have all of the talent you would need to be successful, but they struggle in certain aspects. Their defense hasn’t been real solid as of late allowing they are allowing 74 points per game in their three-game losing streak and on the year they are allowing 76 points per game on average. Their offense is just fine, averaging 76 per night, but when a team struggles to defend, winning games is tough.

The Bronchos have one of the best players in the MIAA, senior Adarius Avery. Avery is averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds per game. Avery doesn’t have a lot of holes in his game as he is a smooth player and is efficient as well shooting at 52% this season. In the first matchup between these two teams, Avery only had 15 points but did it on 7-11 shooting.

For the Lopers, that win on Thursday was one that UNK had to storm back in that one. UNK trailed 38-28 at halftime, but a 54-37 second half from the Lopers allowed them to come back and win that contest. Freshman Kanon Koster again had a big game with 21 points on 6-10 shooting. Junior Kyle Juhl was the catalyst for UNK as he had 18 points and all of them came in the second half on 6-8 shooting from three-point range. We will see if those two Lopers can continue their strong play.

UNK and UCO will tip-off today at 3:30 P.M. on 93.1 The River.