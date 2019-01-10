UNK Men’s Basketball Team Searching For First Conference Win

Growing pains have been the theme this season for UNK and for the Lopers, they have a 5-8 record and they are 0-4 in conference play. Their most recent loss was another close heartbreaker this time to Central Missouri 62-58. UCO is the next opponent and is a similar opponent as their record is at 7-6 this season and they also have a 0-4 record in the MIAA Conference.

UCO comes to Kearney with a high powered offense as they are scoring 79 points per contest. They are shooting right around 44% from the field, 33% from three-point range, and 81% from the charity stripe. The crutch for this team though is defense. The Bronchos are allowing 75 points per game which is a high number to allow if you want to win on a consistent basis.

UCO does have a big-time scorer in senior forward Adarius Avery. Avery is at 20 points per game and he does a lot of his damage around the rim. He shoots 53% from the field and does a fantastic job getting to the free throw line. He has shot 83 free throws and has connected on 70 of them, making him 84% from the line. The 83 free throws he has shot is 54 more the next closest teammate.

For UNK, they are starting to even out that scoring average on offense and points allowed. The totals now stand at 71 points per game and allow 74. Their main issue now to straighten out is teams getting to the free throw line which will be a challenge tonight against UCO and Avery. UNK is still led by freshman Kanon Koster at 18 points per game. The scoring is great, the next step for the young Loper is to clear up that assist to turnover ratio as it is at around one-to-one and for a college player you’d like that closer to three-to-one. With more experience that will come around for Koster. Since being inserted in the starting lineup Chase Winchester has continued to become more effective as a complete player scoring eight points per game.

This contest between UNK and UCO will be a dandy of a game it looks like. For tonight, pregame is set for 7:30 P.M. and you can hear the game on 93.1 The River.