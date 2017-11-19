UNK Men’s & Women’s Basketball Teams Split On Saturday

Kearney, Neb. – Five players reached double digits and ninth-ranked Colorado School of Mines shot 53 percent from the field to beat Nebraska-Kearney, 86-79, Saturday night at the Health & Sports Center. An Elite Eight team last season, the Orediggers improve to 4-0. They rallied past Fort Hays State Friday night in double overtime, 109-101.

UNK (2-3) won 31 of the first 40 meetings with Mines but the ‘Diggers have been a big pest of late, taking the last seven games. CSM won number seven tonight thanks to 32 bench points and 63 percent shooting (20 of 32) in the first half. Senior guard Lane Rohrich (Pierce) scored a career-high 28 points to pace the Lopers. He was 9 of 13 (2 of 3 threes) from the floor and 8 of 9 at the line. He scored 14 in each half and also had no turnovers in 34 minutes. His previous high of 24 points was set in January 2016 vs. Missouri Southern. Seniors Trey Lansman (18) and Ty Danielson (15) were the other Lopers in double figures with Kansas sophomore forward Morgan Soucie leading the bench with four points, four boards and three assists. Finally, Trent had eight points, five assists and five steals. UNK has three games next week, beginning with a Wednesday night affair at Southern Nazarene University (3-0) in Bethany, Okla.

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team hit a school-record 16 three pointers, including six in the fourth quarter, to pull away from Colorado-Colorado Springs, 73-54, Saturday afternoon in Hays, Kan.

This is the Lopers first 4-0 start in a decade and the 100th career win for head coach Carrie Eighmey. In her sixth year as a head coach, she won 68 games in three seasons at Hastings and has 32 victories at Kearney. The milestones keep coming as senior guards Michaela Barry (998) and McKenzie Brown (991) are closing on 1,000 career points. Both should reach 1k Tuesday at Chadron State.

Leading the Mountain Lions (0-4) for 36 minutes today, the Lopers didn’t pull away until the final quarter. Ahead 47-38 after three, a Brown triple pushed the lead to 12 and the onslaught was on. Brown (G.I. Northwest) was 4 of 4 in the final 10 minutes from long range and finished 8 of 13. The school record for threes in a game is nine, set by Debi Johnson in a January 2010 win over Colorado Mesa. Hall of Famer Beth Swift (’02) also made eight treys in a game on three separate occasions.

UNK finished 16 of 38 from three point land with five other Lopers besides Brown making at least one. That included Barry (Battle Creek), who went 4 of 11 to tally 16. She now has scored 472 points as Loper after having 526 between Hastings and Wayne State.

Brown added two made free throws to finish with a career-best 26 points. Also grabbing nine rebounds, she now has 195 career made threes, just 53 from breaking Swift’s record. UNK travels to Chadron State on Tuesday night. That game will tip off at 6:30pm and can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.