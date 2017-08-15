UNK Names New Women’s Golf Coach

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Director Dr. Paul Plinske announced today that Kearney native Shawn Rodehorst has been hired as the Lopers’ new head women’s golf coach.

The Kearney Catholic and Concordia University graduate replaces Brett Mayo, who stepped down in May to spend more time with his personal business. Rodehorst will also serve as an Accounting Technician for UNK Athletics. ​ “I am beyond blessed and excited for the opportunity to coach at UNK. Spending the past six years at Concordia University was an incredible experience and a part of me will always be a Bulldog, but I was born and raised a Loper,” said Rodehorst. “UNK has a rich history when it comes to athletics and I know the women’s golf program can be a part of that moving forward. I am very grateful to Dr. Plinske and the rest of the wonderful staff at UNK for giving me this opportunity and I cannot wait to get started.”

Rodehorst starred on the Bulldog men’s golf team from 2011-15, setting new school records for stroke average in a season (75.2) and career (77.7). He was named All-GPAC (Great Plains Athletic Conf.) three times and helped CU improve its standing at the GPAC Championships each spring. Finally, Rodehorst was voted a team captain three times by his teammates. Over the past two years, he served as a graduate assistant coach for the Bulldog men’s and women’s golf teams. During that time, Rodehorst was involved in all aspects of the programs.

“We are excited that Shawn has been hired to take over to lead a solid core of returning golfers. Coach Rodehorst impressed our administrative team with his passion for the student-athlete experience. He understands the game of golf and knows how to instruct at a high level. Shawn is well-known in the area having grown up around the sport in Kearney,” said Plinske.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in Finance and a Master’s in Business Administration from Concordia, Rodehorst excelled in the classroom. He was tabbed as the “Outstanding Graduate in Business” at the time of his undergraduate graduation and was one of 17 NAIA men’s golfers from around the country to be named a 2015 Cleveland Golf/Srixon All-American Scholar.

“He had a great experience at Concordia and brings a tremendous personality to a program that is ready to build off its successful past. I’m especially pleased that he will be the first full-time head women’s golf coach in school history. We consolidated our resources and combined this position with an important accounting role so that Shawn could be on campus regularly and have more availability to our golfers,” said Plinske.

Rodehorst has worked as a Season Assistant at Kearney Country Club for four years, was an Operations Intern at Crete Carrier and most recently was a Sales Representative for Snap! Fundraising. At KCHS, Rodehorst was a four-time Class C state qualifier, helping the Stars finish fourth as a team twice.

“Some of my favorite childhood sports memories were cheering on the Lopers. I will never forget the atmosphere and Rich Broderson’s voice at the Health and Sports Center as Nick Svehla buried a corner three against Metro State to help send the Lopers to the Elite 8,” said Rodehorst.

UNK didn’t graduate anyone off last year’s team that reached the NCAA Central Regional in South Dakota. The Lopers begin the 2017-18 season September 5-6 in Olathe, Kan.

