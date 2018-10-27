UNK On The Road In Missouri

Kearney, Neb. – Another Homecoming awaits the Nebraska-Kearney football team when it heads to Central Missouri today to take on the Mules. The game kicks off at 1:30 p.m. from Walton Stadium and can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM “The River”.

UNK (4-4), in a three-way tie for sixth place in the MIAA standings, has already been involved in three Homecoming games. The Lopers dropped its own Homecoming to Emporia State, 20-17, spoiled Northeastern State’s, 49-7, and then fell at Northwest Missouri State, 27-13, on the Bearcats big day. Furthermore, UNK was involved with “Family Night” at Pittsburg State and will be the “Senior Day” opponent at Washburn on November 10.

Central Missouri has won five in a row over UNK to lead the all-time series, 7-2. The Mules have won the past five years by an average score of 44-12. Last year’s margin was 38 points, 45-7, as UCM out gained UNK by a 529-199.

This time around, UCM (3-5) has the latest Homecoming date among all MIAA schools this season. The Mules, ranked 3269018th in the preseason AFCA Top 25 poll, have lost three in a row but feature the league’s top ranked offense.

Lincoln native and 2017 All-American quarterback Brook Bolles suffered a season-ending injury in the opening night loss at Fort Hays State. Minus Bolles, the Mules are still averaging an MIAA best 36 points and 503 yards per game.

Redshirt freshman Jeremy Hunt (6-4, 225 lbs.) has taken over for Bolles and currently leads the league in total offense per game at 281. He has thrown 15 touchdown passes to six interceptions while completing 52% of his passes. His targets include Millard West graduate Shae Wyatt (35 recep., 670 yds., three TD’s) and Lincoln High graduate Zion Perry (19 recep., 239 yds., two TD’s).

In the backfield is 2017 MIAA Freshman of the Year Devante Turner (5-9, 185 lbs.). Rushing for 17 TD’s last fall, Turner is now coming in at an MIAA-best 130 all-purpose yards per week. He has reached the end zone six times so far this fall. UNK’s final home game will be on Saturday, November 3, when Missouri Western State visits for a second straight season. The Griffons (5-3) host No. 27 Pittsburg State (6-2) this weekend.