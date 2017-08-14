UNK Opens The Year Ranked 3rd

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is ranked third in the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 preseason poll. Last year, UNK went 35-2 and finished the year ranked fifth. This is the 135th consecutive poll the Lopers have appeared in, as well as the 170th time the program has cracked the top 10. The Lopers received 1,040 points to be one of six Central Region teams in the top 10. Defending national champion Concordia University-St. Paul is No. 1 (1,149 points; 38 first place votes) with Southwest Minnesota State second (1,125 points; four first place votes).

The CSP Golden Bears have won eight national titles in the last decade and hosted the Central Regional last year. They didn’t drop a set in the 2016 Elite Eight, sweeping Alaska-Anchorage for the national title. Besides Concordia and Southwest, the other Central teams in the preseason poll are Winona State (No. 5), Augustana (No. 10), Wayne State (No. 13), Washburn (No. 16), Central Oklahoma (No. 18), Central Missouri (No. 21) and Northern State (No. 24). This marks UNK’s 307th week ranked in the AVCA Division II poll, fourth most behind only UCM (399), the University of Tampa (383) and UMD (324). The last time Kearney wasn’t ranked was the 2007 preseason poll. The next AVCA Top 25 will be released on Labor Day, September 4th. With five starters and the top libero returning, UNK began fall camp today, August 14th. The Lopers begin the season September 1-2 in Hawaii. One of the opponents will be current No. 8 Lewis (Ill.).