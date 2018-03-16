UNK Picks Up MIAA Wrestling Awards

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team picked up two postseason MIAA awards today as Dalton Jensen was named the 2018 Coach of the Year with 157 pounder Matt Malcom named the league’s top freshman.

The MIAA’s six head wrestling coaches nominate and vote on the three postseason awards. Central Oklahoma senior 125 pounder Eli Hale, going 24-0 and winning a national title, was named the 2018 Wrestler of the Year. Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) transferred in from the University of Iowa last fall and promptly entered the Lopers starting lineup second semester. Posting a 21-7 overall record, he earned All-American honors last weekend by placing fourth at the NCAA Championships. Malcom also won the 157 pound title at the MAA Championships and finished the year with five majors, three falls and two tech falls. Jensen, in his second year as leader of the Loper program, guided a young UNK team to its 17th straight top eight finish at the NCAA meet. Winning both the MIAA regular season and tournament titles, the Lopers were West Region runners up and then tallied 44.50 points to be eighth at the NCAA’s. Finally, UNK was 21-1 in duals to set a new school mark for wins in a season.