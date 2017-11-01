UNK Ranked 3rd In Regional Rankings

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is third in the first edition of the NCAA Regional Rankings. These rankings determine the 64-teams (eight teams from Division II’s eight regions) that make up the NCAA Tournament field. They’ll be released each Wednesday until the field is announced later this month. The AVCA national Top 25 poll has no bearing on these rankings. This week, the Central has 12 teams in the poll including the top two (Concordia-St. Paul and SW Minnesota State).

UNK is currently ranked fifth. Showing the strength of the Central, No. 22 Wayne State and No. 25 Upper Iowa aren’t in the region rankings. The MIAA, along with the GAC (Great American Conference) and NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), make up the Central Region. Conference tournament winners receive an automatic bid to the NCAA’s with the top seed hosting the Central Regional Dec. 1-3. Below are the complete region rankings. Matches against NAIA competition don’t count in a team’s overall record. UNK hosts Pittsburg State, Central Oklahoma and Johnson & Wales (Colo.) this weekend.