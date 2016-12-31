UNK Sinks 31 Free Throws To Nip Nationally-Ranked Squad

KEARNEY – Junior forward Trey Lansman had 26 points, a career-high 15 rebounds and three blocks to help Nebraska-Kearney rally past Benedictine College, 69-66, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.

Playing for the first time since December 18th, the Lopers improve to 10-3 while the Ravens remain at 9-3. Benedictine, from Atchison, Kan., is ranked 23rd in the latest NAIA Division I poll.

Having one of its toughest shooting nights of the year, UNK trailed 60-52 with 6:38 left. That was the Ravens biggest lead and was built thanks to six first half treys and strong board work.

UNK closed on a 17-6 run with 10 of the points coming at the line. The Lopers missed just two freebies during this stretch but both came in the final 21 seconds and allowed BC a chance to tie the game.

After moving the ball up the court and taking a timeout with four seconds remaining, the Ravens saw a long three from senior star Andre Yates hit the front of the rim. The former Creighton Bluejay and Cleveland State Viking finished with a team-high high 17 points.

“We knew Benedictine was a good team. They are ranked in the Top 25, come at you from a lot of different angles and shoot the ball really well,” said Kevin Lofton. “They proved that in the first half by going six of 10 from the three-point line.”

Kearney shot a season-low 34% (17 of 50) from the field, including a 4 of 20 effort from the arc. The Lopers overcame that by sinking 31 of 37 free throws. By comparison, Benedictine was 9 of 14 at the line and made eight more field goals, 25-17.

Lansman (Harlan, Ia.) reached his point total by going 14 of 16 at the line and 6 of 14 from the field. Having one of the busiest night in school history from the free throw line, Lansman pulled down 13 defensive rebounds to record his sixth career double double.

“At a certain point, we couldn’t find anyone that could pitch into the ocean. Trey was the only one that was starting to get it going so we needed to work through him,” said Lofton. “Luckily, they went back to man and we were able to find him and he made some plays.”

Among his three swats was one of Yates with 1:14 left. That led to a layup by Chicago junior Yashua Trent and made the score 67-64 in favor of the Lopers.

Getting out rebounded 39-35, UNK saw Trent (11) and Iowa sophomore Carter Burns (10) also score in double figures. Trent had five of the Lopers eight steals with Pierce junior Lane Rohrich providing seven points in 15 minutes off the bench.

Besides Yates, the Ravens saw Omaha Jake Schannuth (13) and AJ Gross (10) combine for 23 points.U

UNK continues a long home stand next week with Southwest Baptist and Central Missouri.