UNK Splits Games At Hays

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team shot 64 percent from the field and made a season-high 14 three pointers to race past rival Fort Hays State, 101-88, Thursday night in Kansas. The Lopers (19-8, 12-6) remain in contention to receive a first round bye in next week’s MIAA Tournament while the Tigers (16-10, 10-8) lost in front of a “Senior Night” crowd of 4,150. To win in venerable Gross Memorial Coliseum for the first time since December 2006,

UNK went 35 of 55 from the field (63.6%) which included a sparkling 14 of 23 effort (60.9%) from behind the arc. Earlier this year in an 86-69 win over Hays, the Lopers made 13 of 23 triples. For good measure, UNK also went 17 of 20 at the line and committed just nine turnovers to beat the Tigers for a fourth straight time. Haunting the Tigers once again, junior forward Trey Lansman (Harlan, Ia.) had 17 of his team-high 27 points in the first half. He went 5 of 5 from the line and also had seven boards, five assists and two steals. UNK is at Southwest Baptist (14-12, 7-19) on Saturday afternoon. The Bearcats host Hays on Thursday night.

The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team shot 64 percent in the fourth quarter to pull away from Nebraska-Kearney, 64-53, Thursday night in Kansas. The Tigers (20-7, 11-7) have now recorded 14 straight wins over the Lopers (11-5, 7-11), dating back to November 2008. With the setback, UNK’s modest four-game win streak comes to an end. Kearney still has a chance at finishing eighth in the MIAA and thus the right to host a first round tournament game on Tuesday. Missouri Southern State (12-15, 7-11) fell at nationally-ranked Pittsburg State tonight, 70-48, while Southwest Baptist (15-11, 7-10) hosts Hays on Thursday. UNK is at SBU on Saturday with MSSU hosting nationally-ranked Central Missouri. Back in December, SBU rallied for a 65-62 win over UNK. Last year, the Lopers beat the Bearcats three times, including in the first round of the MIAA Tourney

. On “Senior Night” at Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays outscored UNK 23-15 in the fourth quarter and got 30 points off its bench. Improving to 13-1 at home, the always tough Tiger defense held the Lopers to a season-low 28.3% shooting (17 of 60) from the field. “They are a tough team. But we just couldn’t get in that mindset that we could beat a great opponent on their home floor. There was some hesitancy,” said UNK assistant coach Brandon Rohr. “We couldn’t make those plays that we’ve been making the past few games, especially in the fourth quarter.” For UNK, junior wing McKenzie Brown (G.I. Northwest) scored a team-high 10 with Fitzgerald (nine rebounds & eight points) and Battle Creek junior Michaela Barry (eight rebounds & eight points) close to double doubles.