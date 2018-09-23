UNK Sweeps Pittsburg State

Kearney, Neb. – The sixth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team used a balanced offensive attack and got strong play from the back row to sweep Pittsburg State (-9, -12, -21) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center.

UNK improves to 16- (4-1) and currently is in third place in the league standings behind Washburn (5-0) and NW Missouri State (4-0). Meanwhile, the improving Gorillas fall to 14-4 (3-2).

The Lopers saw seven different players record a kill with no one having more than nine. Out hitting Pitt by over 250 points, UNK handled the tough Gorilla serve game. Pitt came in leading the MIAA in aces with 131 (2.0 per set) but had just two today. The Lopers were in system for much of the match and also served up seven aces to turn the tables on the Gorillas.

Trailing just three times all afternoon, Kearney was led by sophomore middle Anna Squiers (nine kills, four blocks and a .471 attack pct.), junior outside Julianne Jackson (eight kills, eight digs and three aces) and senior outside Kendall Schroer (nine kills and a .318 attack pct.). Finally, senior libero Ellie McDonnell had a team-high 16 digs, pushing her career total to 1,985. She needs just 115 more to be UNK’s all-time leader.

Pitt libero Lauren Dunn had a match-high 17 digs and an ace with Lauren Regier recording a team-high nine kills. UNK heads to nationally-ranked Regis University (10-5) Tuesday night. First serve is set for 6 p.m. Central.

