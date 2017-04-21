UNK To Hold Spring Game On Saturday

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney football team will wrap up the 2017 spring season with a two-hour scrimmage this Saturday, April 22nd, at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with gates and “Loperville” opening at 10:30 a.m. No admission will be charged and the scrimmage will go to 1:30 p.m. at the latest.
UNK, under first-year head coach Josh Lynn, begin spring practice back in March. After taking a week off for Spring Break, the Lopers have had a busy April, working out on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.
Around 70 players will take part in the scrimmage, which will pit the first-team offense vs. the first-team defense, the second-team offense vs. the second-team defense etc. Also, there will situations for the special teams.
Below is the scoring system that’ll be used to determining the winning side. Finally, the offense/specialists will wear blue and the defense will wear white.
Offensive Points
Score (6)
Extra Point (1)
Field Goal (3)
Three consecutive 1st Downs (3)
Defensive Points
Score (7)
Turnover (6)
3 & Out (3)
Sack (2)
No Points Scored (1)