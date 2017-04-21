UNK To Hold Spring Game On Saturday

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney football team will wrap up the 2017 spring season with a two-hour scrimmage this Saturday, April 22nd, at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. with gates and “Loperville” opening at 10:30 a.m. No admission will be charged and the scrimmage will go to 1:30 p.m. at the latest.

UNK, under first-year head coach Josh Lynn, begin spring practice back in March. After taking a week off for Spring Break, the Lopers have had a busy April, working out on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.

Around 70 players will take part in the scrimmage, which will pit the first-team offense vs. the first-team defense, the second-team offense vs. the second-team defense etc. Also, there will situations for the special teams.

Below is the scoring system that’ll be used to determining the winning side. Finally, the offense/specialists will wear blue and the defense will wear white.

Offensive Points

Score (6)

Extra Point (1)

Field Goal (3)

Three consecutive 1st Downs (3)