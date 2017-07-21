UNK To Honor Former Greats This Fall

Kearney, Neb. – Five former student-athletes will be inducted into the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies on homecoming weekend this Sept. 15-16. The 2017 Hall of Fame members are wrestler Dr. Bryce Abbey, Class of 2004; basketball player Mike Hancock, Class of 1998; volleyball player Erin (Gudmundson) Haussermann, Class of 2006; basketball player Allison (Kruger) Monson, Class of 2004; and football player/track athlete Travis Vallin, Class of 1991.

The group will be honored at the Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, Sept. 15, in the Ponderosa Room of the Nebraskan Student Union, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person, and reservations for the evening can be made on the UNK Alumni Association website (www.unkalumni.org/homecoming) starting Aug. 1, or by contacting the Alumni office at (308) 698-5271. On Saturday, Sept. 16, the class will also be recognized at half time of the homecoming game vs Northwest Missouri State University. That contest kicks off at 2 p.m.