Kearney, Neb. – The UNK women’s basketball team will try and continue its recent hot streak when it hosts the Lindenwood Lions in an MIAA Tournament first round game Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center. The winner between the eight-seeded Lopers (12-15, 8-11) and ninth-seeded Lions (12-15, 7-12) will face top seed and 7th-ranked Pittsburg State (24-4, 16-3) Friday at 6:00 p.m. in a quarterfinal game in Kansas City. The UNK/LWU game will tip at 7:00pm.