UNK To Host Outdoor Event

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney track and field team will hosts its annual outdoor meet this Saturday, April 15th, at the “new” Kearney High. The non-team scoring meet will feature the Lopers and student-athletes from Fort Hays State, Wayne State, Winona State (Minn.), Hastings College and York College.

Action gets underway at 10:30 a.m. with the shot put and javelin; running events start at 12:45 p.m. with an alumni steeplechase. Fans that cannot attend can follow the action via www.lopertiming.com.