UNK Trying To Make .500 Against Southwest Baptist

Following an 86-68 win over Nebraska Christian on December 29th, the University of Nebraska Kearney men’s basketball team has a chance to get back to .500 with a victory today over Southwest Baptist on the road. That might be much easier said rather than done as the Bearcats have posted a solid 7-4 record this season. The Bearcats most recent game was on December 29th and it was a win over Sterling College, 78-55.

This Bearcat team does a lot of things well on both sides of the rock. They average 82 points per game, an impressive number to say the least. Southwest Baptist also shoots 48% from the field and also 39% from three-point range as well. They are a team you don’t want to allow to the charity stripe either as they shoot 78%.

On defense, they are allowing 70 points per game, which may seem like a fair amount but with their offense being so strong, there’s a little flexibility with that. They grab 40 rebounds per game and also average seven steals. Blocking shots has been a key statistic for the Bearcats too as they are thwarting five shots per game.

Leading the scoring for the Bearcats this season is sophomore guard Chris Rossow. Rossow stands at just 5-9 but packs a big punch. He also is averaging five assists per game and grabbing four rebounds. The Lopers will have to find ways to slow him down in this matchup against the Bearcats.

For UNK, things have been looking up even though they have won just two of their last five. Those three losses though have been close games, losing by a combined 11 points. As a team, UNK is still trying to find their way on both sides of the ball. They are averaging 72 points per game and allowing 74 points per contest. A cause for concern though is the free throw line. UNK is shooting 64% from the line and in close games that could be an issue.

Freshman Kanon Koster is still leading the way for UNK in three major categories as he’s averaging 18 points per game, five assists, and six rebounds. UNK is still searching for that second scorer. As of right now, it is junior Chase Winchester at nine points per game. With a young group like this, it is still a feeling out process and slowly this group is figuring it out right in time for conference play.

This contest between UNK and Southwest Baptist can be heard on 93.1 The River with pregame set for 7:30 P.M.