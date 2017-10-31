UNK Up To Fifth In Latest Poll

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team moved up two spots to fifth in the latest edition of the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 poll. UNK (26-2) went 3-0 last week, pushing its latest winning streak to 11 in a row. Since becoming a Division II member in 1990, this is the Lopers 316th week in the national poll. The last time Kearney wasn’t ranked was August of 2007.

The Lopers received 989 points this week to be one of seven Central Region teams in the top 11. Defending national champion Concordia-St. Paul (21-2) is back at the top after beating then-No. 1 Southwest Minnesota State in four sets on Saturday night. Other Central Region teams in the poll are Northern State (No. 7), Minnesota-Duluth (No. 9), Arkansas Tech (No. 10), Central Oklahoma (No. 11), Winona State (No. 15), Augustana (No. 16), Central Missouri (No. 19), Wayne State (No. 22) and Upper Iowa (No. 25). UNK hosts Pittsburg State (5-21, 2-12), UCO (25-3) and NAIA foe Johnson & Wales (2-23) this weekend to close out the home portion of its 2017 regular season schedule. The Lopers will host an MIAA Tournament first round match on Tuesday, November 14th. This Wednesday, the first regional rankings will be released. The AVCA national poll has no bearing on those rankings which determine the 64-team NCAA Tournament field.