UNK Wins First Game Of The Season

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney softball team scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to rally past Wisconsin-Parkside, 13-9, Sunday afternoon in Russellville, Ark. The schedule for the Lopers (1-7) changed this weekend due to inclement weather. Instead of competing in the annual 8-State Classic in Bentonville, UNK went a few hours South in Arkansas to play two games Saturday and Sunday. The first three games were held in Conway with the tilt vs. UWP coming in Russellville, home of Arkansas Tech. Kearney fell to Central Missouri, 6-4, and Rogers State, 12-11 (9 innings), on Saturday with Washburn taking a non-conference game on Sunday morning, 13-2 (5 innings). Weather permitting, Kearney heads to Emporia State next weekend for another multi-day tournament.