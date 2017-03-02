UNK Wins In Kansas City

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney men’s basketball team knocked down 13 three pointers and had four score in double figures to edge Washburn, 75-69, Thursday afternoon in an MIAA Tournament quarterfinal game in Kansas City.

The third-seeded Lopers (20-9) will play Saturday at noon against either second-seed Central Missouri (19-8) or seventh-seed Central Oklahoma (11). Those two play the second game today.

With the win, UNK is now 5-3 all-time in the MIAA Tournament. The Lopers also beat the Ichabods (20-10) for an eighth straight time and end the storied career of WU head coach Bob Chipman. He led the ‘Bods program for the past 38 years, racking up 808 wins.

Finally, the Lopers reach 20 wins for a second straight year and the 26th time in program history.