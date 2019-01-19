UNK Women Look To Bounce Back Against Emporia State

The University of Nebraska Kearney Women’s basketball team hits the road again for Sunday’s contest this time the Lopers will play Emporia State on their home court. This will be a rematch between these MIAA conference members as Emporia State won 72-64 on December 6th. UNK looks to bounce back from a heartbreaker on Wednesday as they fell to Washburn 62-60 in overtime. It won’t be easy though as Emporia State is just outside the top-25 and they recently beat the 3rd ranked team in the nation Fort Hays State on Wednesday 54-51, giving the Tigers their first loss.

The teams across the board are fairly similar in the scoring average and defensive numbers as UNK come into this contest averaging 72 points per game and allowing 66. Emporia State averages 73 and allows just 61. This contest looks to be one that could come right down to the wire.

For Emporia State, they are led by senior Tyra Jones. Jones scored 25 points against UNK in their previous matchup so she will be the one to stop for the Lopers. Jones has kept up the strong play as the 6-0 senior guard is scoring 15 points per game while shooting 48% from the field. Jones also is efficient from the free throw line as she hits 76% from the charity stripe. Jessica Wayne is a junior and is the second leading scorer for Emporia State at 14 points per game. She also pulls down eight rebounds per game and averages three assists per contest.

For UNK, sophomore Kelsey Sanger and freshman Brooke Carlson each scored 16 points in the loss to Washburn on Wednesday. Those two continue to shine as their offense has been key for the Lopers. The main problem for UNK in that loss was the bench play as they contributed just six points. UNK will need to have much more production from the second unit to have more success. Anticipate that group to play much better and bounce back in a big way.

UNK will face off against Emporia State on Sunday, January 20th with pregame set for 1:20 P.M. on 93.1 The River.