UNK Women Look To Bounce Back On The Road

Following a tough loss at home to their rival Fort Hays State, The University of Nebraska Kearney Women’s basketball team looks to turn things around on the road tonight with a matchup against Missouri Southern State. The Lopers currently sit 7th in the MIAA standings and with the conference tournament coming up in a month, UNK is sitting in a good spot, but grabbing a victory Thursday against an opponent that they should beat, but it will be a tough contest as always in the MIAA.

For Missouri Southern State, they enter this contest with a record of 12-10, a conference record of 4-8, and their most recent victory was over Northwest Missouri State on Saturday, 61-58. Prior to that win, Missouri Southern State had lost five games in a row, so that victory was a big one for this team. On the year, their opponents are outscoring them averaging 69 points while scoring 68 themselves. This team shoots 41% from the field, 30% from three, and 70% from the charity stripe. They don’t do anything spectacular, but they have figured out ways to win.

They are led senior and All-MIAA Honorable Mention guard, Chesley Henry at 17 points per game. She is a player who can do a lot of things on the court. She has drilled 31 three-pointers and is efficient elsewhere on the court as well for the Lions. For UNK, she will be the one to key on in this contest as she poured in 24 points against the Bearcats on Saturday.

For UNK, it was a second-half lull that led to their loss, making them 12-8 on the season and 5-6 in conference play. This has been a theme this year, but, with a young team this will happen, but there are so many positives things that happened for this team on Saturday, and the first being a learning experience. These type of games make a team much stronger and prepare a group for the conference tournament.

Also, Brooke Carlson continues to improve which is exciting for UNK. She had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the way for UNK on Saturday. Also, Adreon Bell showed her ability to score as she scored 12 points against Fort Hays and if she can continue to put up similar numbers, that will help UNK for sure as they look to make a push late in the season.

UNK and Missouri Southern State will face off tonight with tipoff at 5:30 P.M. and that game can be heard on 93.1 The River