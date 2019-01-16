UNK Women Look To Extend Win Streak To Three

Following a pair of home wins, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team will try and maintain that winning streak on the road and build on their 10-5 record. The youthful Lopers continue to show their ability to win in a variety of ways which is important in conference play. Their next opponent is Washburn, a very similar team as the Ichabods are 10-4 this season.

UNK is coming off of a bit of a scare as they beat Northeastern State, 80-72 on Saturday. UNK one time led at 29, but a 50-35 second half from the Riverhawks made things interesting, to say the least. Washburn had an impressive win on Saturday and beat Northwest Missouri State 70-51. Across the board, these two teams are reasonably similar. UNK is averaging 73 points while allowing 66 and Washburn is scoring 68 points and allowing just 57. Both teams show the ability to stop teams, so this one might be a low scoring affair.

Washburn doesn’t have a clear cut scorer like UNK, but leading the way is sophomore guard Hunter Bentley. Bentley is at 12 points per game, six rebounds and two assists. Bentley is a sharpshooter as she hits 47% of her three-pointers. Bentley will force UNK to defend the three-point line at a high level.

For UNK, sophomore Kelsey Sanger is at 11 points per night and is showing she can score in different ways. She’s at her best when cutting to the hoop, but lately, she has shown the ability to create for herself. Brooke Carlson continues to grow as a player. The freshman is now at 11 points per game as well. These two need to play well and lead the way for UNK to get a win on the road.

UNK and Washburn will tip-off this evening at 5:30 P.M. and you can catch the action on 93.1 The River with pregame starting at 5:20 P.M.