UNK Women Look To Go 2-0 At Home This Week

Following a nice win on Thursday night over Lincoln University, 72-59, the University of Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team will try and make it a 2-0 week at the Health and Sports Center. Today they face one of the top teams in the MIAA conference, Lindenwood. The Lions enter this contest with a record of 16-5 and 10-4 in the conference.

Lindenwood is currently ranked #25 in the nation, but they fell to the 4th ranked team in the country on Thursday, Fort Hays State, 77-52. This team has the ability to put up a lot of points as they average 73 per game on 48% from the field. Their main threat on offense is junior guard Kallie Bildner. The 6’3 guard is scoring 17 points per game and she does it efficiently, that’s for sure. She is shooting 61% from the field and she does the majority of her damage inside for the Lions. She also is an effective free-throw shooter at 74% and her most impressive stat might be her rebounding numbers. Bildner is ripping down 10 rebounds per night, so the talented junior is a walking double-double.

For the Lopers, they had a breakout performance from freshman Maegan Holt as she recorded 31 points and nine rebounds. If you were at the game or were listening, it was the quietest 31 points you’ll ever see. She did it efficiently with 10-13 shooting from the field, 3-4 from three-point range, and 8-13 and the charity stripe. UNK has to be really encouraged by this performance from her. Also making a major impact was fellow freshman Shiloh McCool as she finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. UNK will need similar performances from their key players to come away with a victory this afternoon.

Pregame for this contest between the Lions and the Lopers starts at 93.1 The River.