UNK Women Look To Go 2-0 On Road Trip

It was a tight contest in Joplin Thursday night, but the University of Nebraska at Kearney came away with their 13th victory of the season, pushing their record to 13-8 and 6-6 in the conference with a tight win over Missouri Southern State 50-44. The task at hand for this afternoon is another tough one as they will battle one of the top teams in the MIAA, Pittsburg State.

The Gorillas come into this game with an overall record of 17-5 and 9-4 in the conference. They are sitting 5th in the conference, but they are coming off of a big loss Thursday night to Fort Hays State, 78-53, a team in which UNK fell to by just 10 last week. Pitt State is averaging 74 points per game on the season while shooting 45% from the field and 37% from the three-point line as well. On defense, they are allowing just 64 points per game so on both ends of the floor, this Pitt State team is solid.

This team doesn’t have a clear cut scorer to this point but so far on the season leading the way is guard Shelby Lopez at 12 points per game. Lopez is a solid scorer as she scores in a variety of ways including the long-ball. She has hit 42 three-pointers on the season so UNK will need to keep her in check.

For UNK, they are figuring out how to win games in different ways. Including being down 37-28 entering the final quarter and making a furious comeback. They outscored Missouri Southern State 22-7 in the final quarter to secure the victory. This team is showing growth and at the right time as UNK is battling to make it to the MIAA Conference Tournament. In this game, UNK was led by Brooke Carlson as she poured in 12 points on 5-8 shooting. Maegan Holt scored 10 points for UNK as well including a pair of three-pointers. UNK will need to have their young players to keep playing at a high level to win this afternoon and for the remainder of the season.

UNK and Pittsburg State will tip-off at 1:30 P.M. with pregame at 1:20 P.M. on 93.1 The River.