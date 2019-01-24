UNK Women Look To Grab 12th Win Of The Season

Coming off a major win on Sunday over Emporia State 64-62, The University of Nebraska Kearney Women’s basketball team have momentum coming home. The Lopers will now host Northwest Missouri State, searching for their 12th win for this young team.

The Bearcats come to town posting a 6-10 record, losing their last three in a row. The latest loss for the Bearcats comes to Missouri Western State 66-43. Northwest Missouri State is a very solid squad on the defensive end of the floor allowing just 61 points per contest, but on the flipside, they struggle on offense scoring just 59 points per game. Along with that offensive struggle, they are shooting just 40% from the field and 33% from deep. But, they shoot the ball from the charity stripe at a high percentage, 80% to be exact. UNK will have to try and keep them off the line as that could be a way for Northwest Missouri State to find success against the Lopers.

Jaelyn Haggard is a sophomore standout for the Bearcats and she leads the team in scoring at 13 points per game. Haggard was the Co-MIAA Freshman of the year last season as she posted 13 points per contest. Haggard’s main strength is shooting the ball from deep as she hits 40% from beyond the arc. Junior Kenedy Eaton is the next leading scorer at 12 points per game. Both Eaton and Haggard are great at the free throw line as Haggard shoots 86% and Eaton is at 94 %. Those two guards could be trouble for UNK with their ability to shoot the ball.

For UNK, that win over Emporia State was a big one as that was the first time the Lopers had won in that building in 30 years. Sophomore Kelsey Sanger scored 18 points for UNK. Freshman Klaire Kirsch had a great game recording a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Super-sub Shiloh McCool had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. UNK has a lot of depth with this team and firepower which will come in handy in the backstretch of the season. Watch for UNK to continue to push the pace against their opponents, especially with a squad like The Bearcats who are so good in the halfcourt on defense.

UNK and Northwest Missouri State will tipoff at 5:30 P.M. with pregame set for 5:20 P.M. on 93.1 The River.