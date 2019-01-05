UNK Women Look To Play Spoiler On The Road

Following a tightly contested win over Southwest Baptist 74-70, the University of Nebraska Kearney women’s team will have another tough road contest today. this time against 15th ranked Central Missouri. UNK will have to travel Warrensburg, Missouri and have to try and pull out a big-time upset. But this young team seems to be up for the task.

A common opponent for these two squads is Fort Hays State. UNK fell to the Tigers on December 6th, 62-53. The Jennies fell on Thursday night to the 5th ranked team 56-46 on Thursday, January 3rd. The Jennies look to be a gritty team as they are scoring 71 points per game and allow 66 per night, so a lot of close games have been played for them. They shoot just 41% from the field so if UNK can catch them on a night they are struggling, that will benefit the Lopers.

Looking at the leader on offense for Central Missouri, senior Paige Redmond is scoring 16 points per game for the Jennies. Her ability to shoot the ball is impressive as her three-point percentage stands at 39% and from the free throw line, she’s at 92%. UNK will need to key on her to slow down this team.

For UNK, that victory over Southwest Baptist was a hard-earned one winning 74-70. UNK trailed entering the fourth quarter 49-44, but a huge 30 point quarter helped UNK to the victory. It was a pair of freshmen scoring 18 points as Brooke Carlson and Elisa Backes led UNK. If they can duplicate a performance, the Lopers will be sitting good.

The key in this game though is Adreon Bell and Klaire Kirsch of UNK. They will be paired up to defend some tough ball players for the Jennies. We will see if they are up for the task.

UNK and Central Missouri will tipoff at 1:30 P.M., pregame will start at 1:20 P.M. on 93.1 The River.