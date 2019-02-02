UNK Women Look To Stun 6th Ranked

It’s a rivalry contest between the University of Nebraska Kearney Lopers and the Fort Hays State. Not only does Fort Hays State come into this contest with an 18-1 record, but they are the 6th ranked team in the nation. Their lone loss on the season came in conference play to Emporia State on January 16th, 54-51. UNK will look to be the second team to take down the Tigers as the Lopers did play in a competitive game against Fort Hays, losing 62-53 on December 4th. Luckily for UNK, they will host the Tigers this time rather than hitting the road.

For Fort Hays, they are a lot like UNK, just a more experienced version of the Lopers. They have won three in a row and the most recent victory was over Northwest Missouri State on Saturday 91-63. This is a team that hasn’t had very many close games as their average margin of victory is 25 points per game as they average 79 points while allowing just 54. This squads field goal percentage isn’t amazing by any means as they shoot just 43% from the field but the key for them is they hoist up roughly 62 shots per game.

The individual stats for Fort Hays State are eerily similar to UNK. Their leading scorer is senior Tatyana Leggete. Leggete is scoring 12 points per contest and she does a lot of her damage inside. She’s also an effective free-throw shooter at 79% on the season.

For UNK, their 12-7 record is pretty solid but this would be a fantastic win heading into the home stretch of the season. Look for UNK to force the ball inside to freshman Brook Carlson as she is scoring 12 points per game since the start of conference play. Carlson has been solid inside wether is scoring or passing out of the post she continues to improve and show her versatility as the season goes on.

For UNK to find success in this game they will need to limit their turnovers, and force Fort Hays State to commit turnovers which will tough against an experienced group as the Tigers have.

Today’s game will tip-off at 2:00 P.M. and you can catch the action on 93.1 The River.