UNK Women Look To Win At Home Again

The University of Nebraska Kearney women’s basketball team is coming off an impressive win on Thursday night as they took down a team that was just outside of the top 25 in UCO, 74-58. The homecourt advantage was nice, but this team and the way they took that victory was spectacular, notching their ninth win. Their opponent today, Northeastern State is coming off a tough road loss to Fort Hays State 88-50. Their record stands at 3-11 and hungry for a win. The last victory for the Riverhawks was on December 30th against Bacone, 126-41.

Looking at the numbers for this team, that record of 3-11 is deceiving as they are only losing games on average by four points as they allow 66 points per game and they score 62. This team does not shoot the ball particularly well at a 37% clip from the field. Three-point shooting isn’t a strong suit for this team either as they are at 28%. But, this team is shooting 78% from the free throw line so this squad will look to get to the rim and to the charity stripe.

Sophomore guard Cenia Haynes is the offensive leader for Northeastern State. Haynes is at 13 points per game and five rebounds. She is a solid three-point shooter as she has made 26 on the year and shoots 34% from deep. Senior Cailyn Long is another effective scorer for the Riverhawks as she is putting up 12 points per contest.

For UNK, the record stands at 9-5 now after a great win on Thursday night. In that game, UNK was down at the end of the first quarter 16-14, but in the next three quarters, they outscored UCO 60-42. Freshman Brook Carlson had another great game as she scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. It was refreshing to see that UNK is getting more production off the bench as freshman Aspen Jansa had 12 points and fellow freshman Shiloh McCool nearly had a double-double as she recorded eight points and 10 rebounds.

For UNK in this contest, they need to stay focused on the task at hand. This isn’t a team that the Lopers can overlook and Carrie Eighmey will have her group ready to rock and roll. UNK will need to dominate down low and set the ton on defense in this one.

The contest between the Lopers and the Riverhawks can be heard on 93.1 The River with pregame set for 1:50 P.M.