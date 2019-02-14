UNK Women Looking To Maintain Spot In MIAA Standings

For the University of Nebraska Kearney Women’s Basketball team, they sit eighth in the MIAA, so as of right now they would slide into the Conference Tournament. It looks like right now they are going to get into the tournament without much trouble, but for UNK, each win they get for the remaining six games this season, may lead to a more favorable matchup in Kansas City come March.

This contest against Lincoln University is one that UNK would like to think they have an advantage in, but don’t let 10-12 record deceive you. The Blue Tigers have been struggling, losing 10 of their last 11 games. But their most recent game was a victory over Northwest Missouri State as they won at home 64-51. This team is pretty solid on both ends of the floor as they average 68 points per game while allowing 64. This team is also a fantastic rebounding team as well, averaging 39 boards per game.

This team has a lot of firepower with three players averaging double figures. Leading the way is senior guard Zhanesha Dickerson. Dickerson is averaging 17 points per game on 40% shooting. She also leads the team in rebounding at eight per game. Dickerson does a lot for the Blue Tiger team and will be tough for UNK to stop. Bre Coleman is the second leading scorer for Lincoln University at 14 points per game but her field goal percentage is phenomenal. The senior forward is shooting 49% from the field and she is extremely dominant in the post.

For UNK, this would be another big home win, and it looks like a game they should win, especially with it being at the Health and Sports Center. This group is continuing to improve and find ways to win. Even though they did lose Pittsburg State on Saturday, 68-42, this team is bound to have a let down every now and again with their youth.

Look for UNK to continue to push the action and force the ball inside to freshman Brook Carlson as she is leading the Lopers at 11 points per game. Maegan Holt is building more confidence during the season and her average is at eight points per game this season. The x-factor for UNK almost every night is Adreon Bell. Bell is averaging five points per game, but she is often times the reason UNK wins games because of her defensive prowess. The Lopers will look for these three players to have big games tonight.

UNK and Lincoln University will battle tonight with pregame at 5:20 P.M. ion 93.1 The River.