UNK Women & Men To Host First Round Tournament Games

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney basketball teams will host Missouri Western State (women) and Southwest Baptist (men) in the first round of the MIAA Tournament.

The Loper women (21-6), the fifth-seed in the 12-team tournament, will face the Griffons (11-17) Monday at 7 p.m. Twenty-four hours later, the sixth-seeded UNK men (15-13) battle the SBU Bearcats (12-16). Tickets are available on-line at www.lopertickets.com; season-passes are not valid due to this being a post season event. Admission is $10 (adults) and $5 (seniors/youths).

On the men’s side, UNK tied Central Missouri for fifth place but lost the tiebreaker. The Lopers just handed SBU an 80-62 lost this past Saturday in Kearney with the ‘Cats posting a 92-87 win over Kearney in Bolivar in early January. The UNK/SBU winner advances to Kansas City to face Washburn (20-8) Friday at noon in the quarterfinals.

The UNK women, fighting to reach the NCAA Tournament, squares off against Mo West for the second time this year. Back on January 20th in Kearney, the Lopers rallied past a Griffon team, 55-49, that played all five starters for 40 minutes. The Loper/Griffon winner moves on to face Central Oklahoma (22-6) Thursday at 8:15 p.m. Central. All of the UNK tournament games will be carried on 93.1 KRVN FM and krvn.com.