UNK Women Try Even Things Up With Pittsburg State

The University of Nebraska Kearney Women’s Basketball team is guaranteed a spot in the MIAA Tournament next week in Kansas City, but with a pair of games left at in the season, with both at home, UNK will try and finish the season strong. Pittsburg State is the opponent for tonight as UNK fell to them on the road earlier this season 68-42.

Pitt State this season has been really solid posting a record of 20-6 and 12-5 in the MIAA. Their most recent game was a win over Emporia State 82-76. This team is excellent on both ends of the floor averaging 74 points per game while allowing 64 points to their opponents. This team shoots a solid percentage from three-point range as well at 37% while making seven per game.

The player to watch is junior forward Athena Alvarado. She’s averaging 11 points per contest, and she played an excellent game against the Lopers scoring 12 points on 6-8 shooting. She also had 13 rebounds, recording a double-double in the contest. On the defensive end, she added three blocks as well, as you can see Alvarado affects the game in a lot of different ways.

For UNK, their record is 15-11 and 8-9 in the MIAA. Their most recent game was a loss to the University of Central Oklahoma 93-92 in overtime. Even with the loss, UNK had great performances from a pair of freshman. Shiloh McCool had 19 points and nine rebounds. Klair Kirsch added 18 points and nine rebounds as well. UNK will need more performances like this and then on the defensive end tighten up to get some wins here in the tail end of the season.

UNK and Pitt State will tip-off at 5:30 P.M. with pregame at 5:20 P.M. on93.1 The River.