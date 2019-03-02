UNK Women Try To Bounce Back In Regular Season Finale

It was tough sledding for the University of Nebraska Kearney Women’s basketball on Thursday as they fell to Pittsburg State 69-59 at home. The Lopers will try and regroup against Missouri Southern State at home this afternoon in the final game of the regular season. UNK took down the Lions earlier in the season by a final score of 50-44 on February 7th.

Missouri Southern State is a team that has been struggling as of late with their record at 13-15 this season and they are 13-15 on the year and 5-13 in the MIAA. This squad had a chance to finish the season above .500 but even with a win today they will fall short of having a .500 record. This team has struggled on both ends this season averaging 66 points per game and then allowing their opponents to score 69 per game. Their field goal percentage isn’t real solid either at 41% from the field and also 29% from three-point range.

This team does have a solid player in senior Chelsey Henry. Henry is averaging 16 points per game and five rebounds. Henry was relatively quiet against the Lopers back on February 7th against UNK scoring just nine points. The Lopers will have to try and limit her production once again.

For UNK, they are really hoping to get a win before the MIAA Tournament, especially falling on Thursday night. UNK is 15-12 and now 8-10 on the season and getting that 16th win this afternoon would be huge. The Lopers did have a couple of fantastic performances from freshmen in the loss which is great heading into the final games of the season. Shiloh McCool had 24 points and eight rebounds and Maegan Holt had 17 points. This group seems to be figuring out who the go-to players are for this team.

UNK and Missouri Southern State will tip-off at 2:00 P.M. on 93.1 The River