UNK Women Try To Go 2-0 On The Road This Week

After a tight win on Thursday night against Northeastern State University, 69-64, the University of Nebraska Kearney Women’s basketball team will take on the University of Central Oklahoma on the road today. This is the second of the two-game road trip and UNK would love to get that record to 16-10 and 9-8 in the MIAA before coming back to Kearney. It won’t be an easy task though as UCO will be looking for revenge as UNK took down this squad in Kearney on January 10th, 74-58.

These two teams have very similar records as UCO is 15-11 on the year and 6-9 in the conference. They have struggled as of late, dropping three games in a row and their most recent defeat was to the #4 team in the nation Fort Hays State 70-48. This is a squad that grinds out wins as they average 66 points per game while allowing 64. They are a really solid rebounding team this year averaging 35 per game and also UCO is averaging 14 assists per contest so they share the rock well too.

They don’t have a clear-cut go-to scorer but leading the way this season is junior guard Micayla Haynes. Haynes is averaging 12 points per game and her three-point percentage is at 40% this season so she is efficient from deep. It may take a committee effort from UNK to slow her down in this ball game.

For the UNK Women, That five-point victory on Thursday was one that the Lopers had to squeak out as they had a lead of 36-18 at the intermission, but the Riverhawks made a great effort to come back by outscoring UNK 46-33 in the second half. But for a young group like UNK has, it’s good to learn from these experiences. Freshman Maegan Holt had a solid performance with 17 points and seven rebounds for UNK, also fellow freshman Shiloh McCool and Elisa Backes added 14 points for the Lopers.

Pregame between the Lopers and the Bronchos will start at 1:20 P.M. on 93.1 The River.