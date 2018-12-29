UNK Women’s Basketball Back To The Court Against An In State Foe

It’s been two weeks since the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team has hit the hardwood and for their first game back it will be against an in-state foe, York College. UNK has a young team, but their record of 6-4 is encouraging. For York, the Panthers are 3-11 this season, including a seven-game losing streak. This contest looks to be a good way for UNK to knock off some rust with the long break.

York is under the direction of first-year head coach Corinna Latorre. Latorre is a familiar name for York as she played for the Panthers in the 2013-14 and 2014-2015. She was MCAC All-Conference 1st team in both of those seasons. She helped the teams during her time build a competitive culture, but in her first season, the growing pains are evident.

This team hasn’t won a contest since November 24th and that was against College of St. Mary, 74-67. The most recent contest was a 59-50 loss to Ottowa University. This team has struggled to be competitive with a number of teams. A common opponent between UNK and York is Bethel College. York lost the Bethel College 73-55 on November 17th. UNK won over the Threshers 91-46 on November 19th.

But don’t underestimate the impact senior Ciara Williams. Williams hails from San Diego, California and on the year she is averaging 12 points per game. She has shown she can score in a variety of ways. For UNK, stopping her will be a priority.

For the Lopers, their last game took place on December 15th and it was an 84-40 win over Nebraska Christian. UNK is averaging 73 points per game while being stingy on defense allowing 56 points per game. This squad will look to grab another win before diving into conference play.

This team continues to rely on a committee effort for scoring as sophomore Kelsey Sanger and freshman Shiloh McCool are each averaging 10 points per contest. It had taken a little time for Sanger to hot her stride, but she seems to be locked in as of late. McCool’s scoring may have slowed down a little bit, but she has impacted the game in a variety of ways as she is grabbing six rebounds per game also. A pair of freshmen, Maegan Holt and Brooke Carlson have added more punch to the Loper Offense also as they each average nine points per game. Head coach Carrie Eighmey has to be excited about how this group continues to improve.

This game will take place at 5:30 P.M. and can be heard on 93.1 The River with pregame set for 5:20 P.M.