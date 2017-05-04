UNK Wrestling Signs Four For Next Year

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head wrestling coach Dalton Jensen announced today the signing of four high school seniors.

The newcomers are DJ Coleman (Millard North H.S.), Tre’zen Doren (Lake Andes, S.D.), Clayton Glendy (Broken Bow) and Brayden Willis (Mechanicsburg, Pa.). In the fall, 197 pounder Andrew Demos (Gurnee, Ill.) joined the Lopers.

UNK had two just two seniors on its 2016-17 roster in three-time All-American Destin McCauley (157 lbs.) and Richie Miranda (165 lbs.). Coleman (157/165 lbs.) went undefeated as a junior and senior, winning back-to-back 160 pound state titles for the Mustangs. Posting a record of 71-0 the past two prep seasons, he also won a Midwest Classic Nationals in the non-high school season.

“I have been around DJ the last couple of summers through Freestyle and Greco national duals and national championships. This has allowed me to see not only how hard he works but also how he is a student of the sport,” said Jensen. “He is very coachable and grasps on to everything his coaches tell him. DJ went from not placing at the state tournament as a sophomore to not losing a match the next two seasons. This makes me excited to see the jumps he can make at the college level through all the extra time he dedicates to wrestling in the off-season.”

Glendy (125 lbs.) became the first Broken Bow Indian to win an individual wrestling title in 47 years when he placed first in Class C this year at 120 pounds. Previously, he finished third (2016) and fourth (2015) in Omaha. He continued to wrestle this spring, winning a Midwest Classic Nationals Championship and finishing sixth at the USA National Championships in Cedar Falls, Ia.

“Clayton is a mat rat that finds as many off-season wrestling tournaments as he can. The extra time he has put into the sport paid off as he claimed his first state title,” said Jensen. “I’m excited to work with Clayton as I think his potential in this sport is limitless.”

A 285 pounder, Doren prepped at Andes Central before transferring to Winner High for his senior season. A five-time state qualifier and a three-time placer, he also was a two-time all-conference defensive linemen and two-year captain for football team that won back-to-back state titles.

“Tre’zen has a great story and had success in this sport despite having very limited resources for most of his high school career. From seventh through 11th grade he was the only wrestler at Andes Central,” said Jensen. “For Tre’zen to have finished third and second at the state tournament with no workout partners is incredible and shows how talented this young man is. Moving to Winner to have more wrestling resources shows how dedicated he is and how well he can do with people pushing him.”

Willis (157 lbs.) joins current true freshman Jacob Wasser (Kintnersville) as the only Loper wrestlers to ever hail from the Keystone State. A two-time state qualifier and a 2017 regional champion for Mechanicsburg High, he placed seventh at the Class 3A state meet this year at 152 pounds. He finished his career with 86 wins, 45 by fall.

“Brayden comes from Pennsylvania which undoubtedly has the best high school wrestling in the country. For Brayden to win his regional and place at the state tournament this season, shows his skill level, talent, and work ethic. I think he’ll flourish at this level being surrounded by so many great middle weights in our room,” said Jensen.

This past winter, UNK won the MIAA Championships for a fifth straight year and posted a 16-6 dual record. The Lopers then went on to place fourth at the NCAA Division II Championships in Alabama, the 16th straight Top 10 finish at the national meet.