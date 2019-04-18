class="post-template-default single single-post postid-379806 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"
Valentine Signs With Broncos | KRVN Radio

Valentine Signs With Broncos

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 18, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
Valentine Signs With Broncos
Ashton Valentine sings with Hastings College. Photo Courtesy Hastings College

Ashton Valentine of Hastings St. Cecilia signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Hastings College this week. Valentine had an outstanding senior season for STC averaging 15.6 ppg and 6.7 rpg. As a junior he helped guide STC to the state finals in Class C-2.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments