Ashton Valentine of Hastings St. Cecilia signed his letter of intent to play basketball at Hastings College this week. Valentine had an outstanding senior season for STC averaging 15.6 ppg and 6.7 rpg. As a junior he helped guide STC to the state finals in Class C-2.
Valentine Signs With Broncos
Ashton Valentine sings with Hastings College. Photo Courtesy Hastings College
