Veterans Combine for 58 Points as Lopers Move to 5-0

Kearney, Neb. – Senior guard Michaela Barry scored a career-high 32 points and graduate transfer Alyssa Frauendorfer added 26 to help Nebraska-Kearney hold off Chadron State, 82-75, Tuesday night in Chadron.

The Lopers (5-0) are off to their best start since the 2001 squad won its first 18 games. With the setback, the Eagles fall to 2-3.

Barry (Battle Creek) reached the 1,000 point career milestone in style by scoring 20 in the first half and 12 in the second half. She has now scored 504 points as a Loper and 526 points at Wayne State and Hastings College (1,030 total).

The 32 points ties for 15th most in school history and is just 11 of the record. Barry finished 10 of 21 (9 of of 8 threes) from the field and 9 of 10 at the line. Her previous career-high of 28 points came last year at Southwest Baptist.

UNK led for 31 minutes and by 10 points in the first half but the Eagles pounded the ball inside to come back. They outscored the Lopers 20-13 in the third quarter and moved ahead 65-64 on a three pointer by Keeley Pearce with 6:21 to play. A Barry layup followed and then she made one of two freebies to give UNK the lead for good.

Barry broke a 71 all tie with a bucket at the 2:36 mark and then she made two free throws about a minute later to put the Lopers ahead by four. Chadron, shooting a solid 50 percent (31 of 62) overall, didn’t get closer than three points the rest of the way.

Frauendorfer, using a series of runners to the basket, reached her point total by making 6 of 14 shots. Fouled early and often, she sunk 12 of 17 freebies. She also had 13 rebounds (five offensive) in 35 minutes of work.

UNK overcame nine Eagle offensive rebounds by scoring 14 points off of 14 turnovers. Outscored 26-9 by the Chadron bench, the Lopers managed to make 26 of 34 free throws.

Grand Island senior McKenzie Brown, by hitting two three pointers, tallied eight points to give her 999 for her career. She also had five defensive rebounds in 31 minutes. She’ll be just the 26th Loper to reach 1,000 points this Saturday vs. Bethel College.

Also for UNK, Crofton freshman Kelsey Sanger came off the bench and had nine points, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes.

Chadron saw Brooke Turek go for 24 points, six rebounds and five assists with Peece finishing with 16 points on 7 of 9 (1 of 3 threes) shooting).

UNK host the BC Threshers Saturday at 5:30 p.m.