(Video) Another Big Year Expected For The Lopers

UNK is once again the Preseason Favorite to win the MIAA Conference title. The poll was released today in conjunction with virtual media day. The four teams that perennial are atop the MIAA standings occupy the first four spots and are separated by just 22 points. The group consists of UNK (120 points; 10 first place votes), Central Oklahoma (105; one first place), Washburn (101; one first place) and Central Missouri (98). Northwest Missouri State (77) and Fort Hays State (62) are fifth and sixth, respectively. Kearney hosts Washburn on September 22nd and then UCM (Oct. 13) and UCO (Nov. 4) later in the season. The Lopers have to visit Topeka and Edmond but not Warrensburg this fall. In 2016, UNK won the MIAA regular season (17-1) and tournament titles. Washburn (16-2) was second in the regular season and fell to the Lopers in the MIAA tourney finals. Head coach Rick Squiers has five starters and a libero back from a squad that went 35-2 in 2016 and finished the year ranked fifth nationally. UNK is aiming to make a 19th straight NCAA Tournament; only the University of Tampa has a longer active streak (29 years). Kearney begins fall camp on Monday, August 14th with the season opener set for September 2nd in Hawaii. The preseason AVCA national D2 poll will be released on August 14th. Head coach Rick Squires talks about the upcoming season.